Norovirus outbreak reported at shelter for California wildfire evacuees

By Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN) — First came the fires. Then, there was ash and contaminated water. Now, some survivors of the Southern California wildfires are dealing with outbreaks of norovirus and other stomach ailments at a shelter set up to help evacuees.

The Pasadena Public Health Department confirmed Friday that three people tested positive for norovirus among a cluster of 28 people who had “acute gastrointestinal illness” at the Pasadena Evacuation Shelter.

Norovirus can cause stomach cramps and severe vomiting and diarrhea, possibly leading to dehydration. Most people will get better without treatment in one to three days, but the disease is highly contagious and can spread quickly and easily, usually through contaminated surfaces, food and water. Some groups, like people who are older or who have weakened immune systems, are at higher risk of severe illness.

The Pasadena Public Health Department said in an email that it was providing guidance and support to the American Red Cross, which is managing the shelter at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The Red Cross said it’s doing everything it can to keep residents safe.

“The health and well-being of residents in our care is a top priority,” said Stephanie Fox, media relations lead with the American Red Cross national headquarters.

Fox says health care workers are available for on-site care for anyone who feels sick. Kaiser Permanente confirmed that it has set up a health care clinic at the evacuation center, and AltaMed Health Services is also providing medical care there.

“The spread of illness in congregate living situations, including shelters, is unfortunately common given the close quarters and communal spaces,” Pasadena Public Health said in an email. “This year, the community has experienced higher than normal levels of Norovirus.”

Surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that norovirus outbreaks are worse than they’ve been in more than a decade.

Nearly 500 outbreaks were reported between August and mid-December, according to CDC data, a third more than at the same time in the previous season.

California is not part of the National Outbreak Reporting System that the CDC uses for norovirus surveillance, but wastewater surveillance data from another program, WastewaterSCAN, shows that norovirus levels are higher than the national average in many testing locations in the state.

When a resident at the Pasadena shelter becomes sick, the Red Cross said, it does whatever it can to limit exposure by isolating them in an area that is separate from where the healthy residents are staying.

“Right now, our partners with LA County Department of Health and Kaiser Permanente are providing around-the-clock medical care for affected residents in our shelters, and those exhibiting symptoms are resting in another part of the facility away from the general population. Because of these efforts, spread of the illness has been minimal,” Fox said.

The shelter has also taken safety precautions including making hand sanitizer readily available. Volunteers who handle food are required to wear gloves, and there are cleaning supplies on-site for staff.

Pasadena Public Health said additional control measures include the presence of handwashing stations, frequent restroom cleaning and the use of disinfectants strong enough to kill norovirus.

“The [health department] team will continue to meet with onsite health services partners and monitor the situation to prevent any further spread,” the department said.

CNN’s Deidre Philips contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.