Santa Maria Physicians’ Reminder For Heart Healthy Holidays

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Physicians in Santa Maria are issuing a reminder that cardiac mortality rates trend higher during the holidays.

The American Heart Association shows that heart attacks and strokes, often linked to various stress factors, experience a sharp increase during the months of December and January.

Doctors say stressors such as travel and overindulgence of richer foods than other times of year have significant effects on your heart’s health.

Additionally, engaging with relatives you don’t normally spend time with can affect your heart in a myriad of ways, particularly if there are disagreements at the table.

Doctors encourage the prioritization of self-care, saying to pace yourself, avoid excess, and keep making mindful choices in the midst of all the celebrations.

