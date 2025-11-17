Santa Barbara Turns Holiday Tables into Life-Saving Conversations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — The holiday season is taking on new meaning this year as local organizations encourage families to talk about something often left unsaid: their future healthcare wishes.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Hospice of Santa Barbara are teaming up to prompt residents to start advance care planning — the process of deciding and documenting what kind of medical care they want if they become unable to speak for themselves.

The campaign offers free bilingual appointments with witnessing and notary services, helping residents complete their healthcare directives with ease and confidence.

Organizers say the holidays provide a natural setting for these conversations because families are already coming together.

“End-of-life conversations can be difficult, but they can also bring comfort and clarity,” said representatives from the participating agencies. “Planning ahead allows families to focus on love and connection rather than uncertainty.”

One Santa Barbara resident who took part in the program said a serious car accident prompted her to complete her advance care plan.

She now encourages others to do the same, calling it “a gift of peace of mind” for herself and her loved ones.

Community organizers hope this seasonal push reframes advance care planning as an act of compassion — one that turns holiday tables into spaces for understanding, preparation, and care.

Those interested in learning more about the MyCare document or scheduling an appointment can reach out to Hospice of Santa Barbara for individual or group consultations.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.