Santa Barbara Clinic Prepares for Surge After Medi-Cal Rule Change

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Sanctuary Centers in Santa Barbara is bracing for a surge of new patients after a federal rule change is pushing roughly 7,500 Medi-Cal patients out of county clinics.

The downtown clinic on Micheltorena Street plans to take in up to 1,800 of those patients, offering both primary care and mental health services under one roof.

A new federal policy prevents county clinics from treating Medi-Cal patients who do not meet certain immigration status requirements, leaving thousands to seek care elsewhere.

Staff at Sanctuary Centers report seeing a sharp rise in walk-ins. “We’re seeing more walk-ins every day… it’s getting busier by the hour,” said one therapist at the clinic.

Clinic leadership says the influx is testing limits, but they are expanding quickly to meet demand. CenCal Health is helping place the remaining patients with other providers across the county.

“Right now the team is preparing to increase services in the next few weeks… and it’s only going to get busier,” said Sanctuary Centers staff.

Leadership emphasizes that uninterrupted patient access remains their top priority as they prepare for the coming weeks.

