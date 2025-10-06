Santa Barbara Health Alert: Doctors Urge Vaccines as New COVID Strain Looms This Fall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Fall has officially arrived — and with it, doctors in Santa Barbara County are already seeing more patients with coughs, colds, and early signs of flu.

While local wastewater monitoring shows virus levels remain low, health officials warn infections could spike quickly as families spend more time indoors.

Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg says the change is expected.

“Once we spend more time together inside, we expect virus activity to increase,” he said. “The earlier you get vaccinated, the better your protection will be.”

Flu season runs through April, and flu shots are now available for everyone over age three.

The newest COVID booster, targeting the XFG variant spreading nationwide, is also recommended for those eligible.

At Cottage Health Urgent Care, nurse practitioner Ashley Henderson says she’s already seeing an uptick in patients, from school-age children to adults, with upper respiratory infections and hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

“We’re seeing a lot more people coming in now — it’s that time of year again,” Henderson said. “People are more relaxed now — less masking, less handwashing — and we really notice it.”

Henderson encourages families to prioritize prevention.

"Vaccines can help avoid missed school, work, and holiday plans," she said.

“Getting your flu shot, or RSV or COVID vaccine if you’re eligible, can prevent a lot of misery later,” she added.

Health officials remind the community that simple habits — washing hands, masking in crowded spaces, and staying home when sick — still make a big difference. With virus season underway, early action can help Santa Barbara families stay healthy and enjoy their fall activities without interruption.

