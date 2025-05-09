SLO County Provides Update on Last Week’s Contaminated Water Incident in the Five Cities

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is providing an update on the contaminated water incident last week in the Five Cities.

Last Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County issued an unprecedented notice for Five Cities residents to boil water after harmful bacteria was discovered in samples taken from Lopez Lake, the main source of water for the entire Five Cities region.

According to a San Luis Obispo County release, test results on April 29th showed that Five Cites tested positive for total coliform bacteria.

In addition, one of the sites also tested positive for E. coli, a bacterium that can sometimes cause illness.

Once those test results became known, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said it immediately notified the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water (Division of Drinking Water), as well as the communities and districts use water from the Lopez Project (Lopez Lake).

Public Works added that the department began testing the system, and on April 30th, the next set of test results showed that two locations still tested positive for total coliform and zero positive for E. coli.

Since the follow-up results still showed the presence of coliform bacteria after one earlier sample tested positive for E. coli, Public Works said the Division of Drinking Water required the county to issue a "Boil Water Notice" to the all of the agencies that pull water from the Lopez Project in order to protect public health.

In its release, Public Works states that all local water agencies that tested their distribution systems also reported no contamination during the event.

The county also added it was required by the Division of Drinking Water to continue daily sampling of the pipeline until there were two consecutive sets of samples over a 48-hour period showing no total coliform or E. coli.

The two-day time frame was the minimum regulatory time period necessary to remove the boil notice.

According to the county, on May 1st, all thirteen testing sites showed no presence of total coliform or E. coli, and on the next day May 2nd, all thirteen testing sites also detected no presence of total coliform or E. coli.

After test results showed no signs of contaminated, San Luis Obispo County began lifting the boil notice for the affected communities.