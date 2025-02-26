Scott Wester announced as Cottage Health’s new President and CEO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health's Board of Directors have selected Scott Wester as its new President and CEO. Wester will begin his new position on April 7th, 2025 – replacing Ron Werft, who will retire after nearly 40 years at Cottage Health and 25 years as current President and CEO.

“The opportunity to lead Cottage Health has been and continues to be a joy, privilege, and honor,” said Werft. “Cottage is an extraordinary organization, and every day I see why – it’s an incredible team of employees, physicians, executives, board members, donors and volunteers who are always working to make Cottage even better."

Cottage Health announced Werft's retirement back in July, prompting a national search for his replacement. The board of directors says Scott Wester's 30 years of experience in leading healthcare systems and strategic vision is what distinguished him as a top candidate.

“We’re excited to work with Scott in the coming months and years and see him transform his vision into actions that improve health in our region,” said Eric Seale, who was appointed chair of the Cottage Health Board of Directors in January.

Wester graduated with Bachelor's degrees in Chemistry and Classical Humanities from Saint Louis University in 1990, followed by a Master of Hospital and Health Administration degree from Xavier University in 1993.

Wester has strong prior leadership experience in the healthcare field, having served as President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida.

The newly appointed President and CEO will be expected to lead the organization through medical staff expansion, advance health through its Compton Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation, and broaden services in ambulatory and acute care. Additionally, the healthcare system has major upcoming projects including moving Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus and expanding services at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

“Every conversation I’ve had about Cottage Health confirms that its impact goes beyond its hospitals and clinics. It’s a fundamental part of this Central Coast community,” Mr. Wester said. “I’m excited to lead this outstanding organization and the thousands of employees who reflect Cottage’s core values of excellence, integrity and compassion.”