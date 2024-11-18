Organic carrots linked to E-coli outbreak should be thrown away

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Organic carrots have been pulled from store shelves due to an E-Coli outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control, known as the CDC, is investigating E-Coli cases that have led to one death and dozens of infections in 18 states.

They organic carrots were grown by Grimmway Farms that has farms in Kern and San Luis Oblispo Counties.

They are sold under a variety of names including Grimmway Farms, Sprouts, Trader Joe's Wegmans, 365, Bunny Luv and Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, and Wholesome Pantry.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Mouhanad Hammami, M.D. said people should throw them away if they are still in the refrigerator.

"We know that there has been some contamination and those have been recalled and they have been pulled," said Dr. Hammami ," What we advocated for it you have any in your refrigerator get rid of it immediately, it is not worth even trying to cook it or clean it and also make sure to disinfect anything that comes into contact with it because E-coli can contaminate other surfaces."

He said people should consult with their doctor if they are experiencing severe symptoms or visit the nearest urgent care.

"We also want to make sure that you monitor any symptoms you might have this can happen immediately or it can take at least one week and the symptoms can vary from nausea, upset stomach, a little bit of pain, diarrhea, diarrhea can be mild to severe and sometimes bloody, this is where we want you to seek professional help," said Dr. Hammami.

Drink liquids is you are feeling any of those symptoms.

"Stay hydrated and use common sense in terms of washing your hands and if you feel sick you want to protect your family."

Despite the outbreak Dr. Hammami said he likes carrots especially the smalls ones used for snacking.

Although E-coli is hard to get rid of by washing, Dr. Hammami said it is important to wash all vegetables no matter where they are bought, especially if they are being served to young children.

Your News Channel will have reaction to the outbreak and information you can use tonight on the news.