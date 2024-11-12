SLO County Behavioral Health Department helping opioid crisis with new programs

San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department today announced the launch of its NaloxBox program, a proactive initiative aimed at reducing opioid overdose fatalities by providing community members with easy access to life-saving medication. NaloxBoxes are self-contained, publicly accessible units that house essential tools for emergency overdose response, including naloxone nasal spray (Narcan), CPR face shields, gloves, and usage instructions.

"With the opioid crisis affecting our community deeply, we’re committed to expanding access to life-saving interventions," said Behavioral Health Department Director Star Graber, PhD, LMFT. "By making naloxone available in these NaloxBoxes, we’re empowering community members to take immediate action and potentially save lives."

The initiative was rolled out across the County this October, with 23 NaloxBoxes now available in key locations including public parks, libraries, and County health centers. Each box contains two doses of naloxone and is designed to provide essential assistance while emergency responders are on their way. Naloxone, an opioid reversal medication, acts much like an AED but for opioid emergencies rather than cardiac events.

"The NaloxBox program is a critical resource for our community," said SLO Opioid Safety Coalition Coordinator Jenn Rhoads. "Last year alone, we lost 116 members of our community to overdoses. Having these resources accessible throughout the County means that anyone can step in and provide potentially life-saving assistance."

Funding for the NaloxBox program comes from SLO County’s Opioid Settlement Funds and the California Department of Health Care Services Naloxone Distribution Project. The program aligns with California laws, including the 9-1-1 Good Samaritan Law and the Overdose Treatment Act, which protect those who administer naloxone in good faith from legal repercussions.

To learn more about the NaloxBox program, find a full list of locations, or access personal naloxone kits, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/NaloxBox.

SLO County Department of Behavioral Health