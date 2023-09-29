Sutter Health partners with Sansum Clinic to transform healthcare on Central Coast
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Two key leaders in healthcare are forging a partnership that will forever change healthcare on the Central Coast.
Sutter Health is welcoming Sansum Clinic into its integrated health system.
Organizers said this partnership will expand top-tier multi-specialty care and implement cutting edge imaging equipment and exceptional healthcare facilities.
The companies said patient care comes first here.
