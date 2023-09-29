Skip to Content
Sutter Health partners with Sansum Clinic to transform healthcare on Central Coast

Sutter Health
By
Published 11:58 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Two key leaders in healthcare are forging a partnership that will forever change healthcare on the Central Coast.

Sutter Health is welcoming Sansum Clinic into its integrated health system.

Organizers said this partnership will expand top-tier multi-specialty care and implement cutting edge imaging equipment and exceptional healthcare facilities.

The companies said patient care comes first here.

News Channel 3-12 will be giving you a glimpse into the newly constructed operating rooms at Foothill Surgery Center.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

