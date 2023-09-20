Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issues Air Quality Alert for entire county

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (SBCAPCD) and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department have issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Santa Barbara County to remain in effect until conditions improve.

Northern Santa Barbara County is currently experiencing smoke impacts and meteorological models indicate that the rest of Santa Barbara County will also experience the smoke impacts in the coming days detail SBCAPCD.

According to SBCAPCD, the smoke is from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon and the smoke impact is affecting many portions of California.

The SBCAPCD relay that this is a dynamic situation and local air quality conditions can change quickly. To stay aware of the latest conditions, visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.

If you see or smell smoke, SBCAPCD advises you to be cautious and try your best to protect yourself and your family, especially people with lung or heart conditions, older adults, pregnant people, and children by limiting time spent outside including prolonged play or exercise when smoke is present.

When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, and/or you see/smell smoke, SBCAPCD recommends the following:

Head indoors and remain indoors, as much as possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

Avoid driving when possible and use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air

into the car

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist

If you must work outside during wildfire conditions, the use of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection

SBCAPCD has tips on how to create a clean air room in your home here.