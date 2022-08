SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No one thinks they're going to have a heart attack, but according to the CDC, each year an estimated 805,000 people in the United States have one.

Although some heart attacks can be silent, often your body sends off warning signals. Cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz joined NewsChannel 11 Friday morning to share 5 warning signs of a heart attack, information which could be lifesaving.