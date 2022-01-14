Once pronounced dead after a skydiving accident, a Vitalant employee is living proof about the importance of giving blood

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Sean Williams is living proof that giving blood is a lifesaver. In 2008, Williams nearly died following a skydiving accident in Southern California.

After receiving 48 units of blood during multiple surgeries, Williams survived the harrowing experience, which even included being pronounced dead at one time.

Now, 13 years later, the San Luis Obispo resident works for Vitalant, and is not only inspiring others with his story, he's helping make sure other people who are need of blood have access to the precious gift.

Williams is hoping his story will let others know just how important blood donations and why it's vital the community should help boost critically low blood supplies during the upcoming Third Annual Day of Service Blood Drive.

The Day of Service Blood Drive is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vitalant offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

To make a reservation to donate, or for more information on the blood drive, click here. You can also call 877-258-4825.

For more on Williams and his incredible story of survival, please watch NewsChannel 3-12 tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.