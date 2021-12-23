Ventura County Public Health provides free COVID-19 vaccines to residents

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Public Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 5 and older.

VaccinateAll58 campaign is partnering with Ventura County Public Health to provide vaccinations in the County.

The event will be on December 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a foodtruck on site.

Residents will be able to receive their first dose, second dose, or a booster.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are available to children ages 12 and up.

So far, Public Health says 68 percent of Ventura County residents are fully vaccinated.

Public Health reminds residents to celebrate the holidays safely by getting your vaccinations to protect your loved ones.

For more information on the clinic, click here.