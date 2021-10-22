Lompoc Valley Medical staff see decrease COVID cases, regardless preparing for the holiday season

LOMPOC, Calif. – Although healthcare professionals at Lompoc Valley Medical Center see a lower amount of COVID case rates, they are preparing for the holiday season, in the event of a possible increase in cases.

Currently, there are five patients being treated for COVID-19, two are in the ICU, in ventilators.

As the holidays are right around the corner, doctors urge the community those eligible to get vaccinated against the virus, to do so.

Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch said between 150 to over 200 are getting vaccinated, depending on the week.

The hospital decided to add an additional day for the community to get vaccinated. People can now go in the hospital and get vaccinated Thursdays and Fridays.

To make an appointment, click here.