PD: Woman shot and killed man during domestic dispute

Health

Click here for updates on this story

BLOMFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Bloomfield woman is facing charges after police said she shot a killed a 39-year-old man Friday night.

Police responded to a home on Filley Street a little after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, 37-year-old Marvyann Duncan told them she had just shot her gun.

The victim was found inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police said it appears the man and Duncan were involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting.

The Bloomfield Police Department’s Detective Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with assist from the CT State’s Attorney’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.