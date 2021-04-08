Santa Barbara Hilton vaccine clinic delivers shots Thursday, with thousands more set for next week

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With vaccine eligibility restrictions fading in Santa Barbara County, thousands on the South Coast are preparing to get their shots.

This week, Santa Barbara County Public Health opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at Public Health-run clinics to everyone 16 years or older who lives or works in the county. Those getting the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be 18 years or older.

On Thursday, the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is hosting a J&J vaccine clinic set to deliver 1,200 shots while appointments opened for more clinics at the same location next week.

Public Health will be administering between 1,200 and 1,600 Pfizer vaccines at the Hilton next Monday through Saturday, with the exception of Tuesday serving as a second dose clinic for Moderna vaccines.

People getting shots must come with identification and be able to prove they live or work in Santa Barbara County. Those under 18 getting the Pfizer shot must bring a parent or guardian with them to their appointment.

Appointments for next week's Public Health clinics at the Hilton can be found here.

Other vaccine providers, such as pharmacies and medical centers, are on different timelines and may not open eligibility to those 16+ until California's set date of next Thursday, April 15.

