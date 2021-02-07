Woman celebrates 95th birthday with parade

Health

NANTICOKE, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — There was a birthday celebration on Saturday in Luzerne County – Marge Kalinowski celebrated her 95th birthday.

The Nanticoke native was self-isolating at home for months because of the pandemic.

For her big day, more than 50 friends including police and firefighters drove past her home to put a smile on her face.

“I’m shocked, just shocked that they’re here! I knew they do things like that but I love it, I love it. I love the attention,” said Kalinowski.

Even the Mayor of Nanticoke stopped by for the festivities.

