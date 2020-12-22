2 men arrested following child predator bust in Canadian County

Health

CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office recently led an investigation that resulted in the arrests of two men accused of sexual communication with a minor and lewd acts with a child during an undercover sting.

On Dec. 14, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 39-year-old Krishna Skanes, of Oklahoma City, after the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant. An investigation revealed that Skanes sent a photograph of his genitals to a middle school child in Canadian County, according to a news release.

Skanes then allegedly tried to text with the child, but the child reported the photograph to authorities. Canadian County Sheriff’s Office officials said the reported victim’s parents pretended to be the child and told Skanes that they were 14 years old.

He then asked for a picture of their body after sending a picture of his genitals, the news release states.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office’s internet crimes against children unit used an undercover account to speak with Skanes, who continued communications with the undercover investigator thinking he was talking to the 14-year-old.

Skanes has been charged with soliciting sex with a minor by using technology. He remains in custody in Cleveland County, where he was arrested and charged with a similar crime.

The news release states Skanes will be transported to the Canadian County Jail after his court dates in Cleveland County.

On Dec. 16, the Canadian County internet crimes against children unit arrested Jay Benson, 38, for allegedly trying to pick up a 14-year-old girl for sex. Officers arrested Benson at a fast-food restaurant located near Interstate 40 and Mustang Road in Canadian County.

Sheriff’s office officials said Benson brought a knife and condoms to the meeting.

During the investigation, officials said Benson was told he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl on social media, but he did not stop the conversation. Benson allegedly then sent various pictures of his genitals to what he believed was a minor female.

The news release states that Benson, however, sent more than five sexually explicit pictures to an undercover agent.

Benson expressed his concern that he was being set up by law enforcement but quickly changed his attention to requesting oral sex from the minor, the news release states. The Oklahoma City man allegedly also explained various sexual fantasies he wanted to experience with the minor, including showering together.

“After the conversation got sexually explicit, Benson would bring up how much trouble he could get into talking to a minor this way,” the news release says.

Benson later said he wanted to set up a meeting place to pick up the minor. After Benson picked a place, investigators waited for him and he allegedly arrived in a stolen truck.

Deputies arrested Benson and took him to the Canadian County Jail. He has been charged with lewd acts with a child under 16, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and larceny of a license plate.

“The sheriff’s office will continue vigorously pursuing child predators as long as they’re out there,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

