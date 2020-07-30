SBCC reverts to online classes for fall semester

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. —Santa Barbara City College will begin its fall semester fully online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fall semester is set to start on August 24.

The college's initial plans were to offer the majority of courses online with a small percentage of classes being conducted face-to-face for the fall semester but due to Santa Barbara County being on the State's monitoring list since June 6th, the college had to reassess its plans.

The college is expecting a 30 percent decline in non-California resident enrollment, especially students from outside the United States.

“If it’s a one year hit, we can do it, we can absorb it,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Utpal Goswami said. “If it’s a multiyear hit or a prominent trend, then of course we’ll have to make permanent adjustments to our workforce at SBCC.”

The college will be pursuing a very limited exemption for some classes that "support essential and critical infrastructure.”

The State, with the approval of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, will allow certain programs that support "essential and critical infrastructure" to meet in-person in order to fulfill specific requirements.

“There are some students and there are some programs which need to be hands-on,” Goswami said. “The hands-on activities are very difficult to be done online.”

These classes will be limited and will follow strict health and safety guidelines.

Santa Barbara City College has nine Career Technology Education, or CTE, programs that might meet this exemption. For the next couple of weeks, the college hopes to work out a plan on possible exemptions with the Public Health Department.

“It’s critical because of the needs of our community and of our state,” SBCC Dean of Career Technical Education Dr. Alan Price said. “Especially frontline workers and healthcare being a primary example.”

