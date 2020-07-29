Animal service needs double in Santa Maria during COVID-19 pandemic

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - C.A.R.E.4Paws is seeing the need for animal services double in Santa Maria during COVID-19.

During the past 6 weeks C.A.R.E.4Paws saw a demand for services higher in Santa Maria than any other city in the county.

They say this is due to less veterinarian services available.

There are also more people out of work who just can't afford animal services during the pandemic.

C.A.R.E.4Paws is expanding its services with two surgical trucks several times a week in Santa Maria.

They will be offering animal services at the Santa Maria Eagles 688 College Drive on Wednesday in Santa Maria from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Low-cost services during this walk-in clinic include: