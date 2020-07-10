Country Oaks Care Center changes practices to improve safety during COVID-19

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Administrators with the Country Oaks Care Center say despite ten COVID-19 related deaths at their facility, they're seeing improvements in the past two weeks with no new COVID-19 cases.

They say staff members who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are recovering smoothly.

The facility has changed some of its practices such as how patient rooms are being cleaned in order to increase everyone's health and safety.

