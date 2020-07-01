Ventura County Medical Center receives grant to build Pediatrics Unit

Health

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Medical Center received a grant for $15 million from the California Health Facilities Authority for the construction of a Pediatrics Unit.

VCMC has recently acquired new pediatric services including the reopening of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, the addition of pediatric plastic surgery and continued development of pediatric cancer care, pediatric surgery, pediatric orthopedics and the neonatal intensive care unit.

Ventura County also has a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities which will culminate in the construction of a Ronald McDonald Family Room and Quiet Room.

“We are grateful for this funding opportunity. It allows us to undertake a project that is directly aligned with work we are doing across the agency to build our pediatric system to help the most vulnerable in our region,” said

Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital CEO Doctor John Fankhauser.

“We believe all children should have access to the very best services available. Children are cared for at VCMC without regard to their family’s ability to pay by a facility that has been recognized for excellence in care, including being honored as the number one Family Medicine Residency Program in the nation," said Dr. Fankhauser.

The project includes 18 definitive observation unit beds and 22 medical and surgical beds as well as modifications to the helicopter pad required to accommodate larger Firehawk helicopters. It is set to be complete by March of 2022.

“This grant is vital to the mission of our hospital. With the creation of a new and expanded Pediatric Unit we will be able to continue and improve our ability to treat very sick children,” said Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Medical Director Doctor Jesse Wyatt.