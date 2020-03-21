Allegiant Airlines cancels flights 33 percent at Santa Maria Airport during coronavirus spread

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Managers with the Santa Maria Public Airport say more flights are expected to be cancelled as the demand continues to decrease.

So far, Allegiant Airlines has cancelled about 33 percent of its flights at the airport.

United Airlines which was expected to launch this summer is now delayed to start up October 1.

The airport is still open for business, but managers are discouraging people to come in for walk-in services.

For those who are planning to still travel, airport management recommends that you check with your carrier for any changes to specific flights.