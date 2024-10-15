Skip to Content
Local Measures

2024 California Ballot: Measure P

KEYT
By
today at 12:08 pm
Published 12:18 pm

Measure P: Provide Santa Barbara Community College with a $198 million facilities improvement bond, that would extend the current bond tax rate of $8.50 per $100,000 of assessed (not market value). Would help SBCC qualify for state matching funds that would otherwise go to other communities.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean SBCC would be granted the $198 million bond to improve facilities, provide career training equipment, and remove hazardous materials. Residents would pay voters of $8.50 per $100,000 of assessed (not market) value.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean SBCC would not be granted the $198 million bond.

Article Topic Follows: Local Measures

Jump to comments ↓

Alissa Orozco

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content