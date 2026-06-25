Upcoming All-Ages Concert to Fill Plaza Del Mar Band Shell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A free Sunday show will take place at the Plaza Del Mar Band Shell in Santa Barbara as part of the new schedule of events in the iconic and refurbished location.

Coastal Sounds, a free and all-ages micro-festival featuring emerging bands, takes the stage Sunday, June 28. Coastal Sounds’ lineup features local rockers Green Room Paradise, Dylan Cunningham, Ladyfinger, Looking West and more.

The Plaza del Mar Band Shell, a designated City of Santa Barbara landmark, was constructed in 1919 to provide a venue for public concerts. Pictures from days gone by show the public out for shows on Sundays as part of their regular Santa Barbara outings, well before the invention of TV.



The event, co-organized by Genevieve Mack, a 2026 Santa Barbara High School Media Arts and Design (MAD) Academy graduate, brings together sounds of local acoustic folk, surf rock, indie, and blues to the stage from 3pm until 8pm.

The public is encouraged to use the site for picnics (BYO picnic), and bring their own seating, blankets, games and some concessions will be on-site. Chris Benedict, DJ of Ability, delivers full sound production for the concert.

“As most Santa Barbara County music venues are 21+ and focus on selling alcohol, we wanted to offer local music for all ages in an beautiful, historic park ” said Genevieve Mack, Co-Founder of All the Above Productions, the event’s producer. “We’d love for June’s Coastal Sounds to be ‘Act I’ in a series making local music more accessible to all audiences in Santa Barbara.”

Coastal Sounds is part of Arts in the Open, a series presented by the Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the PARC Foundation, which celebrates a wide range of artistic experiences designed for all ages.

For more information on the full lineup and volunteer opportunities, follow along on social media at @alltheabove.productions on Instagram. For further information on Arts in the Open visit https://www.parcsb.org/events.

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