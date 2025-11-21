Grinch Scavenger Hunt Sweeps Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A Grinch-themed scavenger hunt kicks off in Santa Barbara.

The Granada Theatre hid free Grinch movie tickets inside six local businesses.

Theater representatives — along with the Grinch — are sharing clues to help families and shoppers track down the vouchers throughout the weekend.

The event aims to bring playful holiday spirit to the community ahead of December’s screening of The Grinch.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.