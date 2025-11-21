Skip to Content
Community Events

Grinch Scavenger Hunt Sweeps Santa Barbara

The Granada Theatre
By
today at 8:15 am
Published 10:30 am


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A Grinch-themed scavenger hunt kicks off in Santa Barbara.

The Granada Theatre hid free Grinch movie tickets inside six local businesses.

Theater representatives — along with the Grinch — are sharing clues to help families and shoppers track down the vouchers throughout the weekend.

The event aims to bring playful holiday spirit to the community ahead of December’s screening of The Grinch.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.