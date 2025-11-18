Skip to Content
Community Events

Old Town Goleta Parade Calling for Last Minute Sign-Ups

OLD TOWN GOLETA
By
today at 12:02 pm
Published 11:49 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is reminding community groups that the deadline to register as participants is November 21.

The annual event, organized by the Greater Santa Barbara Goleta Lions Club, costs between $40,000 and $50,000 to produce each year.

Parade Coordinator Ed Holdren says this year’s parade — presented by Fuel Depot, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, Toyota of Santa Barbara, and Anna’s Bakery — is designed to bring neighbors together for a festive kickoff to the holiday season.

Organizers are encouraging local schools, non-profits, and community groups to sign up before the deadline to ensure a strong showing at this year’s celebration.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

