Community & Memories fill Santa Clara Cemetery for Día De Los Muertos

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Hundreds gathered Saturday for a Día de los Muertos celebration in Oxnard. With them, families brought along flowers, foods, gifts, and shared memories of passed loved ones.

The scene came alive with sights of la flor de cempasúchil, blistering orange petals filled fields, columbariums, and chapels at Santa Clara Cemetery – every corner touched by the spirit of remembrance.

The event kicked off with a noon mass, following by a precession that made its way around the entity of the cemetery. Msgr. Joseph Hernandez lead the community in prayer, commending everyone for coming together as family, while at the same time mourning their own.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a multi-day celebration where the living honor and celebrate those who have passed on to the next life. In Mexico, and around the world, it is believed death is not the end, rather the spirit of those we've lost continue to live on as long as we remember them. Día de los Muertos is reminder for families that love is not limited to time on earth, it is eternal and everlasting.

"Dia de los Muertos is a very emotional event, every year, as it is also a celebration of life so it's wonderful to see all the families gather, bring together all the favorite things, and commemorate their loved ones with music, with the altars, with pictures of their loved ones," said event host, Marcela Luevanos. "It's just a beautiful event to be at every year."

Families gathered to cover headstones in flowers and pictures, and ofrendas of all shapes and sizes were on display around the cemetery. Rows of the personalized altars embodied the souls of the dead – adorned in their photos, favorite foods and drinks, along with pan de muerto and sweets to greet them at their arrival.

"The altars for us are important because that's where we put the photos of our loved ones, who we are celebrating their lives." said altar builder, Elvia Ramírez. "For us it's a way to invite them, so they can be here with us on this day to celebrate. To be together, us and them."

Although the cemetery is typically a place of lamentation, families could seen smiling and laughing. Gathering at the grave sites of their loved ones to share memories, continue traditions, and reunite with the dead.

"Personally I feel really happy and content, because this celebration is an honor to our loved ones. All the people here I'm sure are also very happy, they are content because we're all celebrating our loved ones," said Ramírez. "All of us participating with the same feelings because we're here to remember. We're all in the same, celebrating loved ones that are not here but we're all here together in this cemetery celebrating with one another."

The celebration continued all day long with mariachi, Folklorico dancers, food, dance, and immense feeling of community.

