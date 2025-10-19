Santa Barbara Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) Boo at the Zoo is back.

It gives families a jump start on Halloween fun.

The Santa Barbara Zoo kicked off the event on Friday and it will be back next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

People are encouraged to come in costumes and perhaps get their faces painted.

Then they can trick or treat and participate in a fun story.

"We're encouraging our guests to help our Lt. Mariposa and Detective Rosa Cruz find Miss Micro Trash who has been polluting our habitats with her trash," said the Santa Barbara Zoo's Head Coordinator Belle Gillium.

By helping they can collect trading card to get an extra special prize.

For Boo at the Zoo ticket information visit http://sbzoo.org