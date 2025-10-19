Skip to Content
Community Events

Santa Barbara Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo

Sandler Chavez / KEYT
By
today at 9:45 pm
Published 9:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) Boo at the Zoo is back.

It gives families a jump start on Halloween fun.

The Santa Barbara Zoo kicked off the event on Friday and it will be back next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

People are encouraged to come in costumes and perhaps get their faces painted.

Then they can trick or treat and participate in a fun story. 

"We're encouraging our guests to help our Lt. Mariposa and Detective Rosa Cruz find Miss Micro Trash who has been polluting our habitats with her trash," said the Santa Barbara Zoo's Head Coordinator Belle Gillium.

By helping they can collect trading card to get an extra special prize.

For Boo at the Zoo ticket information visit http://sbzoo.org

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.