Community Events

“Remembering Charlie Kirk” event held in Santa Barbara

Charlie Kirk remembrance held in Santa Barbara
today at 9:27 pm
Published 9:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Locals got together to mourn Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

They called the event "Remembering Charlie Kirk."

Hundreds of people took part in the remembrance at the Santa Barbara County courthouse..

They sang songs, and waved flags in honor of his conservative voice.

Participants also honored him through prayer and speeches.

"Charlie Kirk was making a difference with that generation in two ways. First of all, he was reminding them what it means to be a nation under God and what that looks like and he did it in a dialogical manner. He reminded them that our discourse is built on civility and not violence," said retired pastor Brian Cox.

Republican Party Central Committee members James Fekner spoke, too.

"He was a brave American who paid for America's foundational value of freedom of speech and open debate with his life," said Fekner.

Speakers hope his death will remind people that now is the time to come together peacefully.

They hope people will use their vote to make change not violence.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

