She.Is.Beautiful Race Celebrates Empowerment in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The 13th annual She.Is.Beautiful race drew yet another successful crowd in Santa Barbara this past weekend.

Participants of all ages and fitness levels filled East Cabrillo Boulevard to take part in the female-focused 5K and 10K with a beautiful oceanside view. The race focuses on empowerment and the celebration of life in all its beauty and messiness.

"It just speaks to like the beauty in us. Just being able to really empower each other and just like high five each other and kinda just feel like this is our day. I just think it's gorgeous that we're already empowering like little ones and you know it doesn't matter how old you are, you can still run and being able to motivate yourself as you're going through it so it's just like just very inspiring to kind of see all kinds of ages," said runner Christina Ortiz.

