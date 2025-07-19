Skip to Content
Exhibition entrees arrive at Ventura County Fairgrounds

Tracy Lehr
VENTURA, Calif.-Volunteers have been busy at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Exhibitors, who have already registered online, are dropping off crafts, textiles, preserved foods and more.

Adults and children are dropping off items that will on display after they are judged.

The fair website is counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the fair opens on July 30.

The fair by the beach in Ventura runs through August 10.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

