Hello June! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

June is here and its officially the start of summer here on the Central Coast. There are inclusive events for everyone in the community that you won't want to miss out on. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Photo: Santa Barbara Zoo

Meet Me in Old Town Goleta ~ Thursday, June 5th in Goleta

📍Goleta Valley Community Center

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Invite family and friends to meet you in Old Town! The City of Goleta is hosting three community events to support local businesses in area, and its a great opportunity to explore the heart of Old Town. The evening will have yummy food, games, and live music from East Valley Road! Learn more here.

Zoo Brew ~ Saturday, June 7th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Drink beer, Save Wildlife! This 21+ only event invites you to explore the zoo and its wildlife, while enjoying tastings from local breweries and vendors! A general admission ticket includes unlimited tastings, and if you’re a Zoo Brew VIP, appetizers are included too. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will also available for purchase. Learn more here.

World Ocean Day ~ Sunday, June 8th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 10:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 To celebrate World Ocean Day, the Zoo will dedicated the day to its marine wildlife. Keepers will host talks on snowy plovers, otters, and penguins, animal encounters, and other ocean-related activities. All special events will be in included with Zoo admission. Learn more here.

2025 Walk to End Epilepsy ~ Saturday, June 7th in Goleta

📍UC Santa Barbara - Pauley Track

⏰ 9:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Join in on this community effort to raise awareness and funds for Epilepsy research. You can join in-person or online to help the Epilepsy Foundation reach their goal of $20,000. There is no fee to register, however when you raise $50 or more you'll earn this year's official 2025 Walk for Epilepsy - Santa Barbara event merchandise. Learn more here.

19th Annual Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival ~ Saturday, June 7th in Los Olivos

📍Lavinia Campbell Park

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 This annual event brings together what the Santa Ynez Valley is known for: great wine, food, and music. Taste wine from local wineries, listen to world-class, professional jazz musicians, and sample different olive-themed dishes prepared by local chefs. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Photo: House of Pride & Equality

Santa Maria Pride 2025 ~ Sunday, June 8th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Fairpark

⏰ 11:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 Join in on one of the first of many Pride events on the Central Coast! The theme for this year's Santa Maria Pride is "Strength in Diversity!" The day will feature a vendor market, resource fair, food trucks, a beer garden, all-ages drag shows, and performances by Forever Green, Mestizo, PCPA, Santa Maria Civic Theatre, Revive Dance Co., and Sparx the DJ. Learn more here.

Flag Day Ceremony ~ Sunday, June 8th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Elks Lodge

⏰ 2:00pm

🪩 The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is celebrating the adoption of the nation's flag, dating all the way back to 1777. Officer and members will kick off the ceremony at 2:00pm, followed by a cold cut buffet lunch! Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: Charles Paddock Zoo

Ice Cream Zoo-fari ~ Saturday, June 7th in Atascadero

📍Charles Paddock Zoo

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 This family-favorite event lets you eat unlimited ice cream, live music, activities for all ages, and zoo animals! Tickets include full Zoo admission and unlimited sweet treats! Tickets are $16 for 13 years and up; $11 for 3 to 12 yrs., FREE to ages 2 and under. Learn more here.

Pridefest 2025: Paddling with Pride! ~ Saturday, June 7th in Morro Bay

📍Coleman Park Beach

⏰ 11:00am - 2:30pm

🪩 Celebrate Pride Month Central Coast-style with a paddle out! Wear your brightest colors, and paddle to make a community rainbow alongside Padding Paws' most adorable, adoptable pups. The community is encouraged to bring their own paddle boards, kayaks, and life jackets – though a limited amount will be available to borrow. Learn more here.

SLO Blues Baseball - Fireworks Show ~ Friday, June 6th in San Luis Obispo

📍Sinsheimer Stadium

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 Come cheer on the San Luis Obispo Blues as they take on the Menlo Park Legends this Friday! The season will run through July, and the team is bringing back many family-favorite events including post-game firework shows! Learn more here.

Family Free Day: Buzzing Beauties ~ Sunday, June 8th in San Luis Obispo

📍San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

⏰ 10:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 Families can enjoy free entry to the botanical garden, and educational activities that focus on our local pollinators. Pack a picnic for the day and enjoy a stroll through the garden. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Photo: Downtown Oxnard

7th Seaside Tattoo Show ~ June 6th - 8th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ Check for Event Times

🪩 Over 100 licensed tattoo artists & piercers from across the U.S. will come together in Ventura for a three-day celebration of ink, art, and culture! You can get tattooed and/or pierced by some of the best. And for those looking for something a little permeant, henna art and tooth gems will also be available. Learn more here.

15th Annual Beachfront Run ~ Saturday, June 7th in Ventura

📍Ventura Pier

⏰ Check for Race Times

🪩 This weekend, you can take in the scenery of Ventura Beach by signing up for a 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon! Each runner will receive a T-shirt and finishers medal! A variety of vendors and live music will also be onsite, and even if you're not participating, come cheer on the winners during the awards ceremony. Learn more here.

Camarillo Pride Festival ~ Saturday, June 7th in Camarillo

📍Constitution Park

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 Camarillo's 4th Annual Pride Festival will feature a family-friendly event with bounce houses, arts & crafts, music, games, and more! The event will act as a space for love, acceptance, and celebration for those part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Learn more here.

Oxnard Insect Festival ~ Saturday, June 7th in Oxnard

📍Plaza Park

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 Lovers of all things that squirms, slithers, or buzzes will love this local festival! This is a fun opportunity for families to come together and enjoy insect demonstrations, live music, and food trucks! The festival will feature some special guests this year: crustaceans! Learn more here.