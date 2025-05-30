World’s Top Ranked Bull Rider Wacey Schalla Headlines a Strong Field at this Year’s Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade has once again attracted an elite field of rodeo competitors, including budding young superstar Wacey Schalla, who is currently the world's top ranked bull rider.

The 19-year-old from Arapaho, Oklahoma is not only ranked first in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world standings in bull riding, he's also ranked second in the overall standings.

On Wednesday night, Schalla kicked off the Elks Rodeo by capturing first place in the Xtreme Bulls competition, with a top score of 89.5 points.

For Schalla, who is coming off his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last December, this marks his first ever trip to Santa Maria.

"That's the best thing about rodeos," said Schalla. "You get to go see tons of different places and cool places like this, right next to the coast. It's beautiful country and I'm excited to come back next year."

With the way he has performed over the first two nights of the Elks Rodeo, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Schalla returning back to the Central Coast year after year.

On Thursday, he also earned the top score in the bareback competition with a score of 85.5 points.

"I can't complain," said Schalla. "I've been super blessed. I won the Xtreme Bulls the first night and then and made a good bareback ride. We'll see how it holds."

Schalla noted the Santa Maria weather is much different than he's used at home in Oklahoma and in many of the other places the rodeo circuit takes him to, but added he is impressed with what he has experienced so far with the Elks Rodeo.

"They accommodate you," said Schalla. "It's an accommodating town and the rodeo overall makes us want to come back. Whenever you get off your horse and throw your arms up in the air, and you can't even hear yourself, you know you're in the right place."

With the Xtreme Bulls win already under his belt, Schalla is hoping to add even more to his already growing collection of victories and payouts when the Elks Rodeo finishes on Sunday.

He's aiming to add a pair of wins in both the bull riding and bareback riding competitions.

For more information about the 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, click here to visit the official website.