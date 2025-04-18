Businesses at La Arcada Plaza prepare for 100th Anniversary of Santa Barbara earthquake  

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The property owner of La Arcada Plaza in Santa Barbara shares insight on the significance of the earthquake that hit the city 100 years ago.

Local businesses and the Downtown Organization are preparing to join in the commemorations.

Dozens of groups including Direct Relief, the Santa Barbara Art Museum, the Santa Barbara Mission, and the Historical Museum plan to be key partners.

The Speakeasy Soirée will kick off the Centennial events at the Historic El Paseo Restaurant April 25th.

EQ25 Fest on State Street, is set for June 28th to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Santa Barbara Earthquake.

The Community is invited to come out to the free EQ25 Festival with Earthquake displays, food and drink, an earthquake simulator and other community organizations and partners

All information can be found at EQ25.org