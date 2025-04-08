Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Public Library celebrates National Library Week

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
Published 11:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library is celebrating National Library Week from April 6th to 12th.

Managers of the library are hoping the community will share in the excitement of this honorary week.

The library is collaborating with the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library with a variety of events this week.

One of the events is Drawn to the Library!

The library held a proclamation on Tuesday at the County Board of Supervisors Meeting.

Community members are invited to celebrate on the Go at Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio taking place on Thursday, April 10th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The library also invites the community to Literary Trivia Night hosted by Friends of the Library at Central Library on April 11th from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://library.santabarbaraca.gov/

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

