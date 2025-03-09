Santa Barbara International Orchid Show blooms with exotic gardens

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 77th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show attracted orchid growers and orchid admirers.

Thousands of people bought tickets to see the show's "Exotic Gardens" theme exhibits.

Judges placed ribbons on a number of winning orchid society entries at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

One of the exhibits included adoptable birds from the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary.

Sanctuary founder Jamie Mcleod some of them to respond by saying hello.

Sunset Valley Manager Jose Carlos Lopez gave a presentation about caring for orchids before buying orchids from a Hawaii grower.

Lopez plans to bring them home to his greenhouse in San Diego.

"I'm going to give them lots of T-L-C and I' ll probably sing to them when I am watering," said Lopez.

Orchid Show Manager Olivia Sorgman appeared thrilled with the turnout.

"We are so excited that everybody came to join us and come down here and build community and see all the beautiful beautiful orchids," said Sorgman, " and I am not sure how we are going to shut the doors down at 5 O'clock."

Some of the sellers brought beautiful blooms that survived the recent fires in Malibu.

Local growers and clubs were well represented.

For more information about the show visit https://sborchidshow.com