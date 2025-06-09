Ironman race holds special meaning for father-son team

By Nicole Tam

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Hundreds of Ironman athletes braved the chilly conditions in Gray’s Lake Sunday morning for a 1.2-mile swim to kick off their 70.3-mile journey. Training for the big day looks different for everyone.

Roger and Oz Sparks considered entering the race six months ago and started training in Eagle River, Alaska. It was winter, which meant cold and snowy conditions.

Roger was not only supporting Oz in the journey as his dad, but he also became his coach.

“This is all his concept. This is his dream, so I’m trying to make sure he has a good time,” Sparks said.

Besides building up physical strength, they had to be mindful of Oz’s health challenges, including diabetes.

“Managing his sugar and what he’s eating. I feel like just being here right now and experiencing this is success,” Sparks said.

After months on the bike and many runs together, it’s race day.

“Within the past month, I just kind of take in and cry a little bit sometimes. Super proud of my son,” Sparks said.

The Sparkses hope their experience can inspire others to get out of their comfort zone.

“Set goals, have courage. Lean into things you want in your life. It’s right in front of you. If you have the courage to be uncomfortable, anything is possible,” Sparks said.

