Valley Marine reunites with family in time for Memorial Day holiday

By Josh Kristianto

PHOENIX (KNXV) — This Memorial Day weekend, a Valley family was able to celebrate a return home at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Corporal Josue Cisneros joined the Marines right after graduating from South Mountain High School in 2023. He had been away from home for six months, fulfilling his duties at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Cisneros was able to make it back to the Valley thanks to the non-profit Miles for Military, who paid for his plane ticket in exchange for volunteer hours.

“Wanted to be here for my sister’s graduation from high school. And it’s also my birthday next week so we’re trying to just combine it in a little get-together with friends and family,” said Cisneros.

While his flight to Phoenix landed on time, the big family reunion faced a slight delay.

After finally being able to find parking, the family had their long-awaited reunion.

