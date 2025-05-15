‘We have nowhere to go’: Wisconsin homeless shelters reach full capacity

By Andie Bernhardt

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Hebron Housing Services, who provides for the homeless in Waukesha tells CBS 58 News that they have reached full capacity at their facilities. The Salvation Army also says as of Wednesday evening, May 14, they only have three spots available.

“We have nowhere to go, so we’re taking tents, walking miles and miles trying to find a spot to lay our heads for the night,” said Paula Cruz, who says she’s been homeless in Waukesha for more than a month.

Cruz says she’s called every shelter in the city and says she’s been told there is no availability for her or her boyfriend.

“It’s frustrating,” said Cruz. “It’s hopeless. It’s discouraging. It’s frustrating.”

Hebron Housing Services, which has been providing the homeless with shelter for years says they’ve reached full capacity and are seeing an increase of people in need of a place to stay.

The organization says the demand is causing them to expand their Emergency Overflow Shelter to offer year-round services. Meanwhile, the Salvation Army of Waukesha says as of Wednesday, May 14, they have only three spots left and then will move to a waitlist.

Cruz and her boyfriend, Jacob Oliver say they have nowhere else to go.

“There’s a lack of shelter,” said Oliver. “I mean there’s multiple buildings around here that could be used.”

However, Waukesha isn’t the only city facing this problem. The Guest House in Milwaukee says they’ve been full for years with a waitlist.

“People are staying in shelters longer,” said Stephen Bauer, the CEO of the Guest House. “There’s longer wait lines to get into shelters because there’s not enough affordable housing to then move them into.”

Bauer says with uncertainty with federal funding programs and the stock market, it’s a problem that isn’t expected to go away soon.

“It’s going to be a lot easier for low-income folks who are already struggling to makes ends meet to fall into situations where they might find themselves homeless,” said Bauer.

Hebron Housing Services says they hope to have their Emergency Overflow Shelter open in early June.

