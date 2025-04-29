Former union president pleads guilty to embezzling more than $280,000

By Myra Sanchez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A former president of United Steelworkers Local 13-1647 in Corpus Christi has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $280,000 from the labor organization.

Robert Cirilo, 42, entered guilty pleas for wire fraud and embezzlement charges.

Cirilo admitted to making approximately 430 unauthorized transactions from union accounts for personal purchases as part of his plea agreement.

“He also concealed those transactions by lying to union members. As part of his plea, he acknowledged the embezzlement totaled over more than $280,000,” stated Angela Dodge in a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Cirilo’s sentencing is scheduled for August 12. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the wire fraud charge and five years for embezzlement.

“The FBI and Department of Labor’s Office of Labor Management Standards conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Foster and John Marck are prosecuting the case,” added officials.

