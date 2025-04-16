UHD’s Earth Month Spotlight: Plastic, Poetry, and the Power of the People

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 16, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready, Houston! The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is diving deep—literally and figuratively—into the global plastic crisis with an Earth Month lecture that promises to provoke thought, stir hearts, and inspire action. On Wednesday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m., UHD welcomes Dr. Katharine Owens, a National Geographic Explorer, Fulbright Nehru fellow, and plastic-fighting professor, to headline this year’s President’s Lecture Series with a powerful presentation titled “Entangled and Ingested: How Ocean Trash Threatens Marine Life.”

Hosted in the Fondren Commons inside UHD’s College of Sciences and Technology Building, this event is free and open to the public—and Houston, you don’t want to miss it.

The Message Beneath the Waves

With over 70% of our planet cloaked in ocean blue, it’s no secret the seas are critical to life on Earth. But they’re also drowning in danger. Every wave now battles plastic pollution—and so do the creatures beneath. Dr. Owens has spent the last two decades researching how marine animals are entangled, quite literally, in our waste.

Armed with data, passion, and even a sewing kit, Dr. Owens transforms environmental horror into hopeful art. Her talk will explore the stark realities of microplastics, beach litter, and the haunting journey of everyday trash—from grocery bag to gut of a sea turtle. But don’t worry—it’s not all gloom. She’ll also highlight the power of collective action, art, and education.

A Stitch in Time… to Save the Ocean?

Following the lecture, attendees will be invited to roll up their sleeves and join a hands-on sewing workshop. The goal? Contribute to an 80-foot fabric portrait of a Fin Whale, the largest and most ambitious piece in Dr. Owens’ art series. This isn’t just stitching—this is story-building. Each participant gets to sign the back of the massive artwork, becoming forever part of a movement that blends activism with artistry.

From Plastic to Purpose: Meet Dr. Owens

Dr. Owens isn’t just a scholar—she’s a force of nature. Chair of the Department of Politics, Economics, and International Studies at the University of Hartford, she’s fused science, civic engagement, and the arts to bring plastic pollution out of the shadows and into community conversations. Her “Entangled and Ingested” series has partnered with institutions ranging from the Harvard Museum of Natural History to Mystic Aquarium, Lindblad Expeditions, and Bradley International Airport—proving that awareness can travel just as far as any ocean current.

Celebrate Earth Month with Purpose

UHD continues to position itself as a vibrant community hub for interdisciplinary education and civic engagement. Through its President’s Lecture Series, the university celebrates thought leaders who challenge the status quo, spark dialogue, and help us all better understand the planet we share.

So mark your calendars, grab a friend, and come be part of this unique Earth Month celebration. It’s where science meets creativity, and where your hands can help stitch together a solution.

Event Details:

🗓 Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025 🕦 Time: 11:30 a.m. 📍 Location: Fondren Commons, College of Sciences and Technology Building, UHD 🎟 Admission: FREE and open to the public 🧵 Bonus: Hands-on whale sewing workshop immediately following lecture

Let’s clean up our act—together. One stitch. One story. One ocean at a time. 🌊

For more info, visit UHD

