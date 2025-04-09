Investigators, pet crematory working to identify whether pets’ ashes are legit

By Kim Dacey

CATONSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Investigators are working with a pet crematory to help identify whether ashes in question are legit.

This comes amid continued reporting by 11 News Investigates about Loving Care Pet Funerals, a pet crematory in Catonsville accused of dumping pets alongside roads and returning false ashes to owners. 11 News Investigates has received multiple calls and emails from pet owners who used the service and are now concerned about their pet’s cremains.

Zoey Robinson-Budreski, the owner of Charm City Pet Crematory and Funeral Services, told 11 News Investigates that she feels for the impacted families.

“Not only have you lost your pet, but now you don’t know if your pet is home with you. You don’t know what’s home with you,” Robinson-Budreski told 11 News Investigates.

Robinson-Budreski has spoken to many of the pet owners who were customers of Loving Care Pet Funerals after animal control officials found seven pets last month alongside a road that were supposed to be cremated by Loving Care.

Now, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is investigating.

“There’s no registered company called Loving Care Pet Cremation Services. That doesn’t exist in the Maryland Department of State Assessment and Taxation. So, the question really is, what did people get? And what did they pay for? And, what did they assume they were getting?” Assistant Baltimore County State’s Attorney Adam Lippe told 11 News Investigates.

Charm City Pet Crematory is urging people who were customers of Loving Care to contact them, police or animal control. Charm City Pet Crematory said it can inspect the ashes to determine whether they are actual cremains.

