Collector keeps family tradition alive with massive model train setup

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona (KGUN) — A Green Valley man has inherited a cherished family tradition that has captivated his heart for years — a massive model train collection and setup passed down from his late father-in-law, Bob.

Tom Diederich has spent years maintaining and expanding the collection, building on the legacy left to him by Bob, a fellow model train enthusiast who also served as a Sante Fe switchman.

In 2018, Tom received the elaborate model train setup from his father-in-law, a collection Bob had spent decades curating and perfecting. Bob’s passion for model trains led him to build a 20 by 40-foot addition to his home, specifically designed to house the collection.

The vast room included meticulously crafted trains, buildings and murals, all created by Bob’s skilled hands. Bob didn’t just collect trains; he built them from scratch and painted every detail, down to the murals that bring the scenes to life.

The scenes showcase life during the late 19th and early 20th century, a time Tom has always found fascinating.

“A calmer, more peaceful time,” he said. “It takes you back to horse-drawn buggies and old-time cars. Just a different era.”

Tom became interested in trains as a child in the 1960s, starting with HO model trains before switching to all-gauge trains upon acquiring the collection.

He also created miniatures in his native Chicago as part of a small business creating displays for other businesses.

Having similar, unique interests led to a fast friendship between Tom and Bob. Tom recalls first meeting his father-in-law and immediately hitting it off.

“We just struck up a conversation with him, and I said, ‘I’m into trains too,’ and Bob looked at me and said, ‘Oh?'” Tom said. It was a meeting that sparked a lasting bond between the two. In addition to their mutual hobby, both men were veterans, with Bob serving as a Marine in World War II.

Tom’s admiration for Bob’s work grew as he spent hours in Bob’s Chicago basement, exploring the layout that had become a lifelong project.

Bob’s meticulous work included creating custom-made buildings, rock molds, and intricate backdrops for the trains. The collection was not just a hobby; it was a labor of love that reflected Bob’s devotion to the craft.

When Bob passed away, Tom and his wife, Sue, decided to move to Arizona after Sue’s mother was overwhelmed by the massive collection of trains. The couple agreed to buy the Green Valley home after Sue’s mother’s passing, which came in 2018.

“That’s why we bought this house — because of the trains,” Sue said. “We couldn’t bear to tear it apart.”

Sue says trains were a large part of her childhood. Her father would take her to the train depot to watch steam engines depart.

“I spent a lot of my time as a child in hobby shops,” Sue said. “We would travel to Walters in Milwaukee for regular day trips. I always appreciated the detail with miniatures.”

Over the years, Tom has continued to build on the collection, ensuring that Bob’s legacy lives on. Tom took it upon himself to complete the projects Bob had left unfinished, carefully adding new pieces to the massive layout.

“I took a look at all the things that he’d never gotten to, that he didn’t build,” Tom said. “He left behind so many things, and I said, ‘I’ve got to build this. I’ve got to put it out on the layout.'”

For Tom, the model train collection represents more than just a hobby; it’s about preserving a tradition that has shaped his life.

“When I’m gone, I’ve got my name on something,” he said, mentioning that he signs his name on his creations. “Maybe someone will appreciate it down the line.”

The dedication to continuing Bob’s work reflects a deep love for the hobby and the bond between father-in-law and son-in-law. For Tom, the legacy is much more than the trains — it’s about continuing a shared passion, one that may inspire future generations to take an interest in the fascinating world of model trains.

