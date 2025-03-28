Judge revokes Arkansas inmate’s phone privileges after calls targeting victim in rape case

By Adam Roberts, Lakyra Banks

Click here for updates on this story

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KHBS) — A Benton County prosecutor says an inmate has been trying to report one of the girls he’s accused of raping to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

David Brian Robinson, 21, was arrested in March 2023. He was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Robinson first met the girl in October 2022. He told her he was 16 at the time. The two talked over social media, but the girl told police he suddenly stopped.

In November 2022, Robinson was arrested on three rape charges unrelated to the 16-year-old girl. He was released on a $250,000 bond in January 2023 and was ordered not to have contact with minors.

The girl told police he contacted her again on Jan. 21, 2023. She came over to his house in February, where he raped her, according to court documents.

While in jail, another rape charge was filed against Robinson.

In March 2025, Robinson made three phone calls trying to get the girl in the February 2023 case reported to ICE, according to the prosecutor.

“He was talking to other individuals sharing, personal identifying information of one of the victims and her family, and then, trying to conspire with them, allegedly to have this witness removed from the country and trying to report them to ICE,” said Benton County deputy prosecuting attorney Joshua Robinson.

The prosecutor asked a judge to revoke David Robinson’s communication privileges, as he was using them to “hinder, obstruct, or intimidate a victim.”

“Certainly, it appears as though there’s an effort to make a witness unavailable for trial,” said Joshua Robinson.

The judge agreed. Robinson’s attorney withdrew from the case.

His trial date in this case was scheduled for May 13, 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.