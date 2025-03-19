Investigators searching for “Super Bowl Scammer” accused of taking thousands from residents

By Christa Swanson

ARAPAHOE, Colorado (KOVR) — Investigators are searching for a woman they said stole nearly $10,000 from Colorado residents in a Super Bowl Scam.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said multiple victims metro-wide filed police reports involving a scam targeting people who were looking to buy tickets to the Super Bowl. Authorities said the suspect stole nearly $10,000 in two of these incident

Investigators said in 2023 a Centennial couple paid the suspect, whom they’ve dubbed the “Super Bowl Scammer,” $6,800 for a package deal including tickets, airfare and a hotel reservation for the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple told authorities they met the suspect, Gigi Levi, through a friend of a friend. She reportedly claimed to be a lawyer with Live Nation and the couple received a gift basket, supposedly from Live Nation, after making payment.

However, the couple said when they arrived to fly out of Centennial Airport they were told the plane was struggling to land due to bad weather. They told authorities they were convinced to buy commercial plane tickets to Las Vegas with the promise of a refund in the difference in cost.

Once the couple arrived in Las Vegas, they met others who had the same experience. They also learned there was no hotel reservation and no Super Bowl tickets for them and returned to Colorado.

In another case in December 2024, a couple said they were connected to Levi through a coworker who said she could get them cheap Super Bowl tickets. The couple was skeptical and decided to meet Levi. After getting to know her, the couple said they sent Levi $2,700 for Super Bowl and concert tickets that they never received.

The sheriff’s office released cell phone and ring camera images of Levi to help locate her. Levi is facing charges of fraud and felony theft. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or these crimes is encouraged to call the Investigations Tipline at (720) 874-8477.

