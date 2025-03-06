Mother of baby boy killed in 2024 shooting speaks out after guilty verdict

By Jocelyn Schifferdecker

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Tuesday afternoon a Sedgwick County jury found a man accused of killing a one-year-old boy in a shooting at the Sugar Creek apartments in 2024 guilty.

The one-year-old boy was Taidyn Anderson. His mother Tiara says she feels some weight lifted off her chest knowing her baby is getting justice but all she really wants to do is hold her baby boy again.

She recalls the day he was born and says he brought a light into her world like no other.

“He was a happy baby. He was so smart and so calm. Like, he had the cutest little cry,” she said while recalling some of her favorite things about him.

She says he was her best friend and there’s not a single day that goes by where she doesn’t think of him.

“I thought of all the days of the year and it went by so fast, and that little boy should be there,” she said while talking about how hard it has been without him.

She wears a golden locket with a picture of Taidyn over her heart every day to keep him close to her.

Tiara and her family did a balloon release in his honor on what would’ve been his second birthday. She says though it’s been a year the grief is still overwhelming.

“Nobody should ever have to go through this. But I would say, just love yours and hold yours,” she said.

She says she talks to him every day and even has a large picture of him in her living room where he watches over her.

“It’s always Taidyn. I always say always will be and a thousand kisses to him because I miss him,” she said.

K’veion Richard was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal threat.

Richard’s sentencing date has not yet been determined.

His co-defendant, 22-year-old Jonathan Tillery-Matthias, is scheduled to begin trial on May 5.

The DA’s office said there is a third suspect, an 18-year-old who was 17 at the time. A motion hearing to prosecute him as an adult is set for March 31.

