Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Munhall officer shoots man in custody after allegedly fighting with officers inside police station

By
Published 7:40 am

By Jonathan Fisher

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Munhall police officer shot a man in custody after he allegedly fought with officers inside the Munhall Borough Police station.

According to Allegheny County police, a 38-year-old male was arrested on domestic violence charges late Sunday night. He was transported to the Munhall Borough Police station for processing. While he was in the holding cell, two officers noticed the man was trying to cover the security camera.

The male refused the officers’ orders and began to fight with the officers. Tasers were deployed on the man, but he still continued fighting with officers. One officer fired multiple shots and hit the man in the torso. He was taken to the hospital. The officers were not injured.

Allegheny County police is investigating this incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content