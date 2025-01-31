16-year-old lion at Naples Zoo euthanized after ‘age-related health concerns’

By WFTX Staff

NAPLES, Fla. (WFTX) — Masamba, an African lion at the Naples Zoo, has died.

The zoo says he was humanely euthanized after several age-related health concerns. The 16-year-old lion surpassed the life expectancy, which is about 10-12 years in the wild.

“Animal welfare at all stages of life is our highest priority,” said LeeAnn Rottman, Naples Zoo Director of Animal Programs. “Masamba received exceptional care, and this decision, though heartbreaking, was made in his best interest. He will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, and the many guests who visited him over the years.”

The lion came to the zoo in 2009 and was paired with Shani in 2013. In 2019, they welcomed three cubs, who are now at the Brevard Zoo.

“Masamba was a gentle and patient father, and throughout his life, he served as a wonderful ambassador for his species,” the statement said.

